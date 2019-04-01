Driver forgets to lower dump body, overturns tractor-trailer in NH

WAKEFIELD, N.H. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer driver suffered minor injuries when he pulled onto the road with vehicle’s dump body raised, causing it to get tangled in the power lines and roll over, state police said.

Troopers responding to a reported rollover crash on Route 16 in Wakefield, New Hampshire about 6:08 a.m. determined that the driver, William Badolato, 57, of Ossipee, New Hampshire, had raised the dump body to drain out rainwater and forgot to lower it, according to state police.

Badolato was taken to Frisbie Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

Route 16 was shut down for about three hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)