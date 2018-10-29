Driver found guilty in 2016 crash that killed 2 at Newton restaurant

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of causing a deadly car crash that killed two people who were eating at a Newton restaurant has been found guilty of negligent motor vehicle homicide charges.

Bradford Casler, 57, lost control of his SUV and slammed into the Sweet Tomatoes restaurant in March of 2016, resulting in the deaths of 32-year-old Greg Morin, of Newton, and 57-year-old Eleanor Miele, of Watertown.

Casler, who has multiple sclerosis, was found guilty Monday of two counts of negligent motor vehicle homicide and one count of negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

His attorneys argued that a medical episode caused him to lose control of his SUV.

Prosecutors said Casler was aware of the possible effects of his disease and chose to ignore them, endangering other drivers.

Casler testified during the trial that he couldn’t remember the crash.

His attorneys have asked for a pre-sentencing hearing and have filed a request for an appeal.

Sentencing is slated for Nov. 20 at 10 a.m.

Defense has asked for a pre-sentencing hearing and filed request for an appeal. Judge took brief recess. #Casler’s brother has left the courtroom. The Morin and Miele families appear relieved. #7news pic.twitter.com/KotS4v93Cz — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) October 29, 2018

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)