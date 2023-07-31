PLYMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews in Plympton responded to an overturned tractor-trailer on Monday morning that ended up in a cranberry bog.

The driver was freed from the vehicle and is being evaluated by paramedics.

No additional information was immediately available.

