PLYMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews in Plympton responded to an overturned tractor-trailer on Monday morning that ended up in a cranberry bog.
The driver was freed from the vehicle and is being evaluated by paramedics.
No additional information was immediately available.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
