PLYMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews in Plympton responded to an overturned tractor-trailer on Monday morning that ended up in a cranberry bog.

The driver was freed from the vehicle and is being evaluated by paramedics.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox