BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews extricated a driver from a crumpled vehicle following an early morning crash in Brockton on Sunday.

Crews responding to a reported crash in the 600 block of Pleasant Street found a white sedan that had slammed into utility pole, trapping the driver inside.

The driver was pulled from the vehicle with undisclosed injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

