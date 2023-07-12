BOSTON (WHDH) - A driver was extricated from a severely damaged vehicle in Dorchester overnight after a crash on Morrisey Boulevard in Dorchester.

Emergency crews used hydraulic cutting tools to free the driver, who was taken to a hospital with undisclosed injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

