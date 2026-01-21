RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A serious crash trapped a driver in Randolph early Wednesday.

The car appeared to have hit a jersey barrier and a fence before rolling into a yard.

The vehicle ended up on its side next to a tree.

Firefighters worked to free the person from the wreckage; they were rushed to the hospital.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

