RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A serious crash trapped a driver in Randolph early Wednesday.

The car appeared to have hit a jersey barrier and a fence before rolling into a yard.

The vehicle ended up on its side next to a tree.

Firefighters worked to free the person from the wreckage; they were rushed to the hospital.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox