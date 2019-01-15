Driver goes off highway, rolls over in woods in Foxborough

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorist traveling along Interstate 95 went off the road and flipped over in the woods in Foxborough on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on the northbound side of the highway near Exit 7 found a vehicle resting on its roof in a wooded area, according to the Mansfield Fire Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was pulled from the wreckage and taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, officials said.

No additional details were immediately available.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

