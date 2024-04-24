BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating after a driver was grazed by either a bullet or shrapnel after a shot was fired during an apparent road rage incident in Braintree on Wednesday, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a car struck by a bullet on Interstate 93 southbound around 3 p.m. determined a road rage incident involving two vehicles took place on the northbound side of the highway and that an occupant in one of the vehicles fired a shot that hit a southbound vehicle, according to state police. The driver of the vehicle that was struck suffered a minor injury and refused medical transport.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox