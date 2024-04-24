BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating after a driver was grazed by either a bullet or shrapnel after a shot was fired during an apparent road rage incident in Braintree on Wednesday, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a car struck by a bullet on Interstate 93 southbound around 3 p.m. determined a road rage incident involving two vehicles took place on the northbound side of the highway and that an occupant in one of the vehicles fired a shot that hit a southbound vehicle, according to state police. The driver of the vehicle that was struck suffered a minor injury and refused medical transport.

No additional information was immediately available.

