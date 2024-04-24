BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was grazed by a bullet on the southbound side of the I-93 highway in Braintree Wednesday afternoon.

In a shooting on the road near the South Shore Plaza, a bullet went through the passenger’s side of a vehicle and grazed the driver, police said. Massachusetts State Police were parked around a white work truck near Exit 6 while conducting an investigation.

No suspects were in custody as of Wednesday afternoon and no information has been released about the driver’s condition. Traffic slowed down near the scene.

This is a developing news story

