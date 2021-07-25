BOSTON (WHDH) - A Brighton man was ordered to be held a high bail in connection with a rollover crash in Dedham that claimed the life of his passenger Saturday.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on I-95 near Exit 27 around 4:30 a.m. found a Toyota RAV4 upside down in a flooded gully on the infield between the roadway and the ramp, resting in several feet of water, officials said. Troopers pulled two men from the SUV and both were taken to the hospital, where Liam Fitzgerald, 27, was pronounced dead.

The driver, Arkeem Samuel, 28, was treated and released.

Samuel was later taken into custody at his Brighton home shortly before 8 p.m. and ordered held on $50,000 bail.

He is due to be arraigned in Dedham District Court Monday on charges of felony motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence and operating negligently; operating under the influence of liquor; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; and marked lanes violation.

No additional information was immediately available and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

