Driver hits parked car, flips on roof in Medford

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver hit a parked car and flipped their vehicle on its roof in Medford on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a single-car crash on Marion Street before 10:30 a.m. found a blue sedan resting on its roof in the middle of the road, according to Medford Firefighters Local 1032.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital. There was no word on the severity of their injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.