BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver crashed into a parked car in Brookline on Friday, sending the parked car over a retaining wall and onto the sidewalk along Route 9 in Brookline, police said.

The woman was traveling downhill on Boylston Street when she struck the parked car, sending it airborne before it landed on the sidewalk.

The passenger of the car was taken to an area hospital, but it is unclear if that was directly related to the crash.

“I was surprised about the damage, but it’s a car, it can be replaced,” said Gloria Iheuwa, whose car was hit. “You can either cry about it or find a solution.”

The crash occurred on private property and no one was ticketed, according to state police.

