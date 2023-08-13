TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a driver slammed into three parked cars and a building in Taunton early Sunday morning before running away from the scene, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a car into a commercial building in the area of 59 Broadway around 2 a.m. found a Toyota Tundra that had hit three unoccupied cars and crashed into the front of a building, according to a statement issued by Taunton Police Chief Edward J. Walsh.

The driver, a 22-year-old man, was found at his home uninjured. He was evaluated before being taken to an area hospital. Police say they are taking steps to connect him with the appropriate services.

No additional information was immediately available.

