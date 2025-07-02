BOSTON (WHDH) - The driver who is accused of leading police on a chase through downtown Boston Tuesday is facing a long list of charges following the damaging drive.

Police said they attempted to pull the driver behind the wheel of a black Honda Passport over in the Theater District but she took off:

“While attempting to open the car door from the inside latch the suspect suddenly hit the accelerator causing the car to launch forward dragging Officer Barry approximately 20 feet,” the police report for the incident reads. “Officer Barry had let go of the inside latch at which time the suspect fled down Tremont Street.”

Another on duty member of the police working a paid detail at Tremont and Park Streets saw the commotion and the car coming towards him, at which point, according to the police report, he “was informed by passing motorists that the operator of the vehicle had just struck multiple vehicles and had struck a police officer.”

That member of the force, Officer Saintfort, then approached the driver’s door in an attempt to remove the operator.

“As Officer Saintfort was attempting to extricate the suspect from the motor vehicle the suspect again pressed the accelerator, causing [him] to have to move back in fear of being struck by the motor vehicle. Officer Saintfort was physically holding the driver when she was fleeing and was in contact with the vehicle as it fled.”

Saintfort was transported to Tufts Medical Center to be evaluated.

Next, officers were informed the suspect vehicle had struck a traffic pole at Herald Street and Shawmut Avnue.

“Officers were finally able to locate the vehicle on Albany Street at which time the vehicle had sustained significant front end damage, the airbags had deployed, and the front two wheels were bare to the metal rim having discarded the tires,” the police report reads.

After identifying the suspect, authorities identified her as having a suspended driver’s license. Another officer observed the driver’s pupils to be constricted and noted that she “appeared to be sweating profusely and [was] highly animated”, according to the police report.

A witness statement included in the police report said the vehicle was driving with a “disregard for everything” and was “hitting everything but the lottery”. The same witness said they observed pedestrians “in terror” jumping out of the way.

A search of the suspect’s property brought forward substances believed to be fentanyl, crack, and methadone.

The suspect is facing three counts of leaving the scene of property damage, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of assault and battery on a police officer, two counts of resisting arrest, two counts of failure to stop, destruction of property in excess of $1,200, assault with a dangerous weapon, two counts of leaving the scene of personal injury, operating under the influence of drugs, 4th offense, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, possession of class B drugs with intent to distribute, possession of class A drugs with intent to distribute, and two counts of possession of class B drugs.

