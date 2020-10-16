Driver hospitalized, 6 displaced after car crashes into South Boston pizza shop

BOSTON (WHDH) - A car barreled into a pizza shop in South Boston early Friday morning, sending the driver to the hospital and displacing six residents who live in the apartments above the restaurant.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash at 479 West Broadway around 1 a.m. found a white car that had slammed into McGoo’s Pizzeria.

The driver of the car was transported to an area hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Six residents living in the apartments above the pizza shop were forced out of their homes.

The owner of the building, Deanna Mujezinovich, recalled the terrifying moment when the crash happened.

“It shook the whole building and I just heard people screaming and pulling someone out to the side, and that’s when I heard our fire alarms go off and the smell of smoke coming up and then that’s when I ran out,” she said.

A temporary load-bearing column was put in place to support the significantly damaged building.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The driver of the car was transported by ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ . There are 6 residents displaced by the accident. pic.twitter.com/V3JIaPCJxW — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 16, 2020

Tech Rescue companies have placed a temporary support load bearing column in place to shore up the building. Waiting the arrival of ⁦@ISDBoston⁩ structural engineer. pic.twitter.com/R0e0ghxsee — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 16, 2020

At approximately 1:00 am a car into the building at 479 West Broadway st. South Boston . A Tech Rescue response for structural damage to the building, which has been evacuated . pic.twitter.com/dQnwbdMk3K — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 16, 2020

