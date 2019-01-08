Driver hospitalized after car barrels into liquor store in Allston

ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was rushed to a local hospital after her car barreled into a liquor store in Allston early Tuesday morning, police said.

The driver apparently lost control and slammed into Marty’s at the corner of North Beacon and Arthur streets around 2:30 a.m.

The vehicle landed on its side and was towed out of the store just before 5:30 a.m.

The driver was taken to a local hospital, where her injuries were upgraded to non-life-threatening.

Marty Siegal, who owns the liquor store, says the damage to the building does not appear to be structural but the crash left a lot for him to clean up.

“It’s gonna take a lot of putting back together again,” he said. “We have to do all the shelves. Everything is sticky and glass everywhere, we have to work on that.”

Siegal added that he is grateful that this didn’t happen during normal business hours.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)