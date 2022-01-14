STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A car flipped upside down after crashing into a utility pole in Stoughton overnight, sending a driver to the hospital.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash in the area of Center and Mill streets around midnight found a car had rolled over with a nearby utility pole left dangling over the roadway.

Firefighters could be seen pulling the driver out of the vehicle.

The driver was taken to a hospital, where their current condition has not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

