STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A car flipped upside down after crashing into a utility pole in Stoughton overnight, sending a driver to the hospital.
Emergency crews responding to a reported crash in the area of Center and Mill streets around midnight found a car had rolled over with a nearby utility pole left dangling over the roadway.
Firefighters could be seen pulling the driver out of the vehicle.
The driver was taken to a hospital, where their current condition has not been released.
No additional information was immediately available.
An investigation remains ongoing.
