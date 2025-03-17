BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Brockton early Monday, police said.

At around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a car crash near Pleasant and Prospect streets, according to the Brockton Police Department.

Police said the driver — a 34-year-old Quincy woman — was driving west on Pleasant Street when she lost control of her vehicle, crashing into a sign and hitting a building before flipping over.

The woman then got out of the overturned vehicle before it caught fire, police said. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox