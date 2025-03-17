BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Brockton early Monday, police said.

At around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a car crash near Pleasant and Prospect streets, according to the Brockton Police Department.

Police said the driver — a 34-year-old Quincy woman — was driving west on Pleasant Street when she lost control of her vehicle, crashing into a sign and hitting a building before flipping over.

The woman then got out of the overturned vehicle before it caught fire, police said. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

