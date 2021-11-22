ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorist was taken to the hospital on Monday after they slammed into a restaurant in Abington, causing extensive damage to the building.

Emergency crews responding to D’Ann’s on Centre Avenue found a black sedan lodged in the restaurant, according to the Abington Police Department.

The driver, whose name has not been released, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Photos from the scene showed a gaping hole in the side of the restaurant and debris scattered around inside near the bar area.

It’s not clear if anyone was inside the restaurant at the time of the crash.

There were no additional details immediately available.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Single car vehicle into building at 370 Centre Ave. Driver of vehicle transported to local hospital with non life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/dMQScfQ1he — Abington Fire PIO (@AbingtonFDPIO) November 22, 2021

