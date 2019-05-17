SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was hospitalized after his car slammed into a home in Saugus early Friday morning.

Officers responding to the area of Central Street around 12:30 a.m. found the car rested against the front corner of the home.

The driver, a 29-year-old Saugus man, had exited the car before first responders arrived, police said.

He was treated at the scene and then transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

A citation was issued to the driver for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

The car was towed from the scene.

Residents who were home at the time of the crash were not injured, police said.

The incident remains under investigation; however, police say a preliminary investigation indicates that alcohol and drugs did not play a factor.

