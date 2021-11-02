LAKEVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorist was rushed to the hospital after colliding with a semi-trailer truck in Lakeville on Tuesday night, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on Route 44 near Millennium Circle found a person in a motor vehicle suffering from serious injuries, according to the Lakeville Fire Department.

The victim was transported to a trauma center at St. Luke’s Hospital. There was no word on their condition.

No additional details were immediately available.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

