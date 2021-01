HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a crash that sent one person to the hospital in Haverhill on Friday morning.

Crews responding to a crash at the intersection of Center and High streets found a vehicle that crashed into the side of a building.

The driver was taken to the hospital.

No additional information was immediately released.

