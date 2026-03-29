CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was rushed to the hospital by medical helicopter after crashing into a building in Concord on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Crews responded to Abbott Lane around 3:45 p.m. after a pickup truck crashed into the building, according to the Concord Fire Department.

Crews immediately extricated and administered medical care to the driver, who was transported via medical helicopter to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

An investigation determined the operator had veered off Route 2 westbound and struck the apartment building.

One unit of the complex was deemed uninhabitable. The residents were able to find temporary lodging.

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