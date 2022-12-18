BOSTON (WHDH) - A building in Roslindale has been evacuated after a driver crashed into a business, causing the front of the building to collapse.

The driver was transported from the scene of the Corinth Street crash.

The building was evacuated out of concern for a potential collapse.

Fire officials are now using lasers to see if there is movement on the building itself while they await a structural engineer to arrive at the scene.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area of Belgrade, Birch, and Corinth streets.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox