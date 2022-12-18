BOSTON (WHDH) - A building in Roslindale has been evacuated after a driver crashed into a business, causing the front of the building to collapse.
The driver was transported from the scene of the Corinth Street crash.
The building was evacuated out of concern for a potential collapse.
Fire officials are now using lasers to see if there is movement on the building itself while they await a structural engineer to arrive at the scene.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area of Belgrade, Birch, and Corinth streets.
No additional information was immediately available.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)