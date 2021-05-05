Driver hospitalized after crashing into Chelsea home

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was taken to a hospital Wednesday after she lost control of her car and slammed into a home in Chelsea.

Crews were called to the home on Summit Avenue where a Jeep was smashed and the siding on a home damaged.

That driver told the homeowner she gained speed while coming down a nearby hill. She was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Inspectional Services deemed the house to be in good condition and those who live there were allowed back inside.

