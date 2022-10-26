BOSTON (WHDH) - The driver of a truck has been sent to the hospital after crashing into two homes in Mattapan overnight.

The pickup truck drove down Morton Street in Mattapan and hit one home before it hit another, damaging the foundation, and came to a stop. A car nearby one of the homes was also damaged. The truck, which was flattened by the crash, has since been towed away.

A woman who lives on the first floor of one of the buildings said her two young grandchildren were sleeping in the room where the truck nearly hit. She said she also saw emergency crews trying to rescue the driver of the pickup truck, which had deployed airbags.

#BREAKING A truck slammed into a multi-family home on Morton Street in Mattapan early this morning. At least one person was taken to the hospital. You can see in the video below the truck is flattened. People who live in the home likely won’t be allowed back in for days #7News pic.twitter.com/FEGlaprUaS — Juliana Mazza (@julianamazzatv) October 26, 2022

The driver who was taken to the hospital, a 36-year-old from Mattapan, has serious injuries. Police haven’t confirmed yet if the victim taken to the hospital was the driver of the pickup truck. The witness said she saw rescuers trying to save him with what she thought were Jaws of Life.

One woman whose home was hit by the car said she feels grateful her daughter and two young grandchildren weren’t hurt and she prays the driver is OK.

“My daughter came running into my room around 3 o’clock and said that a car had crashed into the house,” said resident Lisa Robinson.

Crews are still working to restore power to the multi-family home, but it could be a few days until residents are allowed back in. They’re also working to build a temporary staircase into the home.

“I was so thankful that one of my rules is I never put the babies’ beds next to a window, and I’m very grateful right now,” Robinson said.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

