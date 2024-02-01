HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - An elderly driver was rushed to the hospital Wednesday after crashing into a pizza shop in Hudson, New Hampshire, police said.

Officers responding to a reported single-vehicle crash on Lowell Road around 1:40 p.m. found the driver trapped in the vehicle inside Mickey’s NY Pizza Restaurant, according to Hudson police.

There were people in the restaurant at the time of the crash but none of them were injured.

The 82-year-old driver was eventually freed by firefighters and transported by ambulance to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The business remains closed for structural reasons. This crash is under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash can contact Officer Sosa at (603) 886-6011.

