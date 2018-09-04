Driver hospitalized after crashing into parked cars in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old woman was hospitalized Monday night after crashing into cars parked in a driveway in Bellingham, police say.

She was thrown from the car she was driving when it smashed into two cars parked in Keith Gaw’s driveway.

“We haven’t seen anything like this,” Gaw said. “I got a little surprised when I was laying on the couch watching TV about 11:30 to a couple really loud bangs and looked out the dining room window and saw a car on its roof.”

Police say the woman’s head smashed the back window of one of the cars.

“She was airlifted to UMass Medical,” Bellingham police Lt. Kevin Rainieri said. “As of this morning, they called up there. She is alive. She’s doing better.”

“It looks like she impacted the car on the other side of this one,” Gaw said. “So she had a little bit of flight behind her. Hopefully, she’s OK.”

The impact was so strong, two granite mailbox posts were thrown about 30 feet. Neighbors are thankful no one got killed.

“Thank God, really,” said Barbara Neelon. “She’s young enough to realize and get on with her life.”

Gaw has lived there for a dozen years and says his house sits on a dangerous curve.

“What’s scary is this turn right here,” Gaw said. “I’ve seen ars come around that corner and skid, turn around, and recover, but to have one rollover is a first.”

