UPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was hospitalized after crashing into a tree in Upton on Monday night.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on Westboro Road found a car had gone off the roadway and into a tree.

The driver was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Upton police said.

No additional information was released.

Police are reminding the public about the importance of wearing safety belts while in a vehicle.

