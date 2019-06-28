Driver hospitalized after crashing on Commuter Rail tracks in Allston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A driver who crashed through a fence and onto the Commuter Rail tracks in Allston early Friday morning was taken to a local hospital, officials said.

Authorities responding to the area of Cambridge Street around 2:20 a.m. found a broken fence and a heavily damaged car hanging off the eastbound side of the tracks for the Worcester/Framingham line.

Paramedics transported the driver to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Fire officials say the driver was likely speeding prior to the crash.

A tester train traveling 70 mph down the track had to be stopped about 30 seconds from the crash scene, Boston District Fire Chief Garry Pilot said.

“If this had happened during the course of the day, there could have been two or three trains that hit him before anything could have been done,” Pilot added.

Crews are working to make sure the tracks did not sustain any damaged.

A spokesperson for Keolis says he does not anticipate that this will impact the morning commute.

