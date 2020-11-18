Driver hospitalized after crashing rental car into utility pole in Waltham

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was hospitalized after she crashed a rental minivan into a utility pole in Waltham, knocking down numerous wires and leaving hundreds without power on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Officers responding to a reported crash and power outages in the area of 36 River St. around 5 a.m. found a dark-colored minivan crashed into a utility pole, which came to a rest on top of the vehicle, according to a police report.

A second utility pole also fell and numerous wires laid on the ground.

The driver, identified in the police report as Katherine Olivares, 39, of Watertown, had gotten out of her minivan before police arrived and was transported to Newton-Wellesley Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Eversource arrived at the scene and notified the officers that the damage would take most of the day to fix, the police report read.

More than 1,300 customers were without power in Waltham as of 10:15 a.m., according to Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

Officers went to the hospital to speak with Olivares about the crash.

She reportedly told them that she was traveling eastbound on River Street from the Hampton Inn in Waltham to her ex-boyfriend’s house in Watertown when the vehicle suddenly lost control and she crashed into the pole.

Olivares added that the vehicle was a rental and that she had requested a different car because she was uncomfortable driving a minivan, according to the police report.

Officers determined that Olivares was “speeding excessively placing both herself and the public at risk for injury or death,” the police report read.

She is being cited for speeding.

A section of River Street has been closed as crews work to fix the damaged poles.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

