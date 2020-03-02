Driver hospitalized after dump truck rollover in O’Neill Tunnel snarls rush-hour traffic

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man was hospitalized after a dump truck rolled over inside the Thomas P. O’Neill Tunnel in Boston on Monday morning, causing lengthy delays for commuters.

The dump truck rolled over just after exit 23 northbound around 8 a.m., sending gravel across all lanes of the highway.

Crews worked for more than an hour removing the gravel before all lanes were reopened around 9:45 a.m.

The driver, a 30-year-old Mattapan man, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash resulted in delays of nearly two hours on Interstate 93 from the Braintree Split to the Tunnel.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Passenger video shows the earlier dump truck and spill inside the tunnel.

