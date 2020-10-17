Driver hospitalized after fiery crash on I-93 in Andover

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fiery crash overnight in Andover that left one person hospitalized, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on the northbound side of Interstate 93 found a car in flames between exits 42 and 43, fire officials said.

The fire was extinguished and wrecked vehicle was then towed from the scene.

The driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution, state police said.

