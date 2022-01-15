WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was taken to the hospital on Saturday morning following a fiery rollover crash on Interstate 95 in Waltham, according to state police.

Troopers responding to a rollover crash on I-95 northbound at mile marker 42.8 in Waltham found a vehicle engulfed in flames, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to Leahy Hospital. Their condition has not bee released.

The vehicle has been towed away from the scene and all lanes of the highway were back open as of 10 a.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

Update: The vehicle has been towed, the roadway was treated by @MassDOT, all lanes open, all assets clear from scene at this time. The operator has been transported to Leahy Hospital. https://t.co/l1CDP4S7zS — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 15, 2022

#MAtraffic: Troopers from SP Concord on scene with a vehicle rollover with serious injuries on 95 NB in Waltham at the 42.8 Mile Marker. Vehicle is on fire. The left 3 lanes are taken. Waltham Fire, EMS, and @MassDOT are on scene. More updates to follow. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 15, 2022

