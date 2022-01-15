WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was taken to the hospital on Saturday morning following a fiery rollover crash on Interstate 95 in Waltham, according to state police.
Troopers responding to a rollover crash on I-95 northbound at mile marker 42.8 in Waltham found a vehicle engulfed in flames, police said.
The driver of the vehicle was taken to Leahy Hospital. Their condition has not bee released.
The vehicle has been towed away from the scene and all lanes of the highway were back open as of 10 a.m.
No additional information was immediately available.
