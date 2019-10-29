Driver hospitalized after pickup truck crashes through Springfield house

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was taken to the hospital after his pickup crashed into a house in Springfield on Tuesday, fire officials said.

Firefighters responding to a reported crash at 851 St. James Ave. at 12:50 p.m. found a Ford F-150 that had driven through the garage of a home after hitting a parked car and two utility poles, officials said.

The male driver was found not breathing and first responders began CPR before he was taken to a hospital.

St. James Avenue is closed from Melville Street to St. James Circle and Victoria Street is also closed.

The crash is still being investigated. No other information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)