Driver hospitalized after rollover crash in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was taken to the hospital after a serious rollover crash in Haverhill Monday night.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Route 495 northbound around 8:15 p.m. found an overturned vehicle.

The driver of that vehicle was taken to Lawrence General Hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)