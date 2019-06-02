Driver hospitalized after rollover crash in Holliston

HOLLISTON, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was taken to the hospital after a serious rollover crash in Holliston on Sunday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a motor vehicle crash around 6 a.m. on Washington Street near the Masonic Lodge found a grey Toyota that had flipped over and a utility pole damaged.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to UMASS Memorial Hospital and Medical Center for his injuries.

His condition has not been released.

Utility crews were on scene to assess the damage to the pole and the road was cleared and reopened to traffic.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

