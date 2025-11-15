PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for a vehicle that may be responsible for a rollover crash in Pelham, New Hampshire early Saturday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported rollover in the area of Windham and Hobbs roads around 12 a.m. found a GMC Yukon that had rolle onto its passenger side, according to police.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. Two passengers were uninjured.

An investigtion determined a Ford Expedition traveling northbound had crossed into their lane, causing them to swerve.

Witnesses said the Expedition stopped briefly after teh crash before driving away.

If you witnessed this accident or have information regarding it, contact Corporal James Locke at jlocke@pelhampolice.com or (603) 635-2411.

