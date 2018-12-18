Driver hospitalized after slamming into home in Danvers

DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after slamming into a home in Danvers, officials said.

Fire officials responding to Burley Street for a reported car crash about 2 p.m. found a white sedan wedged into a home, according to the Danvers Fire Department.

Video from Sky7 HD showed splintered wood scattered all over the lawn.

The driver was transported from the scene with minor injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story; Stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.

