MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash in Marlboro on Thursday that sent a man to a hospital and left a hotel that is housing migrant families damaged, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported crash at the Holiday Inn off of Route 20 found an SUV that jumped the curb and crashed into a room on the first floor, sending a man at a desk down onto the ground, according to police. He declined medical treatment.

The driver that struck the building was taken to the hospital to be treated for undisclosed injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

