Driver hospitalized after striking utility pole, flipping car

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was taken to a hospital after he struck a utility pole in Springfield and flipped his car.

Firefighters arriving to the scene on Nottingham Street around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday found a utility pole damaged, an SUV on its roof and the driver injured, according to the department.

The man was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

Eversource was called to the scene to assess the damage.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

