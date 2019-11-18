Driver hospitalized after tractor-trailer hauling construction debris rolls over in Andover

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A truck driver was taken to the hospital after his tractor-trailer rolled over on Interstate 93 in Andover on Monday, officials said.

Troopers responding to the northbound side of the highway after 1:30 p.m. found the truck on its side and construction debris scattered all over the ground near the ramp to Route 495 north, according to state police.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was taken to Lawrence General Hospital. There was no word on the extent of his injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Traffic in the area is being diverted as crews work to clear the wreckage. The ramp is expected to be closed into the evening commute.

The crash is under investigation.

UPDATE — Cleanup and ramp closure likely to extend into the evening commute. #MATraffic https://t.co/X6mMBHiHWv — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 18, 2019

