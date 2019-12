AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A truck driver was hospitalized Sunday after a tractor-trailer rolled over on the Mass. Pike in Auburn.

The rollover occurred near Exit 10. The driver is expected to be OK.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

