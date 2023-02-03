SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - A person was rushed to the hospital Friday after whipping wind sent a tree toppling onto two cars in Salem, New Hampshire, officials said.

A pine tree fell onto the cars, crushing one of them. The incident took place on Stiles Road.

Officials said they had to rescue a driver who was trapped in the crushed car after the tree came down.

Fire officials said they were able to get the trapped driver out of their car after about 15 minutes using extrication tools.

Salem Fire Chief Lawrence Best told 7NEWS the driver is lucky to be alive.

“He’s fortunate to live, to be alive,” Best said. “His injuries are significant. He’s fortunate that the injuries aren’t more significant, but he is injured significantly.”

“It was pure luck that we were able to get him out of the car as quickly as we were able to,” Best added.

Officials said the driver was conscious when crews took him to the hospital.

No one in the area lost power as a result of this incident. Still, officials have asked individuals who live in the area to be on high alert as wind and cold weather lingers.

