FREETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was taken to the hospital after a pickup truck crashed into a church rectory in Freetown on Sunday, police said.

Officers responding to a reported crash at St. John Neumann Church found the truck against the building.

Eversource and the town’s building inspector responded to the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

At 4:00 pm, Freetown PD & FD responded to a vehicle accident at St. John Neumann Church. Eyewitnesses reported a collision with the building. Investigation is ongoing. 1 person hospitalized. Eversource and Freetown Building Inspector on-site. Area cleared after vehicle removal. pic.twitter.com/hchUV7XPMs — Freetown Police Department (@FreetownPD) November 6, 2023

