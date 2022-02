DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was hospitalized after a truck crashed into a median in Duxbury overnight.

The crash happened on Route 3 northbound between exits 20 and 22.

The driver was taken to South Shore Hospital, where their current condition has not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

Overnight Rt 3 NB between Exits 20 and 22. Ramp Truck crash into the median. The driver was transported to South Shore Hospital. Duxbury Fire on scene assisting for several hours on this clear 8 degree night. pic.twitter.com/978EdYoZdT — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) February 15, 2022

