WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was rushed to the hospital Sunday evening after crashing a van into a home in Wareham, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash at 164 Marion Road around 6:30 p.m. found a van that had hit the home and was on fire, according to the Wareham Fire Department.

The visible fire was quickly extinguished and the driver was taken to a nearby hospital.

The Plymouth County Technical Rescue Team was summoned to assist with the removal of the vehicle from the home. The house was vacant and undergoing renovations at the time of the incident.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

