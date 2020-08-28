Driver hospitalized after wheel becomes detached from truck, strikes her car in Carver

CARVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was hospitalized after a wheel that became detached from a truck struck her car and left her trapped inside in Carver on Friday.

Emergency crews responding to a report crash in the area of 55 Main St. just before 3:30 p.m. learned that a 2015 Toyota Corolla driven by a 76-year-old Carver woman had been traveling south when a wheel from an international truck pulling a trailer became detached and traveled across the center line, striking the Toyota driver’s side door before hitting a mailbox and coming to a rest in the front yard of 50 Main St., police said.

Fire personnel assisted in getting the driver out of the Toyota before she was transported to Beth Israel Hospital in Plymouth with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

What caused the wheel to detach remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)