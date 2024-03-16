WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was rushed to the hospital on Friday following a violent crash in Weymouth that left an overturned vehicle in a front yard, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash found a single-vehicle rollover with the driver unresponsive, according to images shared by the Weymouth Fire Department. The driver was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story;

