Driver hospitalized following Boston crash

BOSTON (WHDH) - A person was taken to the hospital after crashing their vehicle in Boston on Friday, state police said.

Troopers responding to a crash on Route 93 southbound at the Leverett Connector Ramp sometime after 6 p.m. say the car exited Route 93 southbound before going airborne and landing on the ramp, according to a post from the Massachusetts State Police Department’s Twitter page.

The driver was conscious and alert when first responders arrived on scene.

The driver was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital sometime around 7 p.m.

